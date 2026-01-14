Mum, daughter sharpen troop’s Aboriginal edge

By GEOFF VIVIAN

Walmajarri-Nyikina woman Lucille Jimbidie has been promoted to Lance Corporal after serving four years in the Australian Army Reserve with her daughter, Private Scartisha Ningella.

According to Jimbidie, enlisting was “all her daughter’s idea”. Ningella had been inspired to join after hearing an enlistment officer speak at Karratha Senior High School, where she works as an education assistant.

Fast forward four years, and mother and daughter take part in regular patrols.