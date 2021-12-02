NAIDOC Person of the Year Award winner pays tribute to her mother’s wise words
NAIDOC person of the year Keri Tamwoy, the Mayor of Aurukun, always finds inspiration in the words of her mother. Keri’s late mother Alison Woolla was a dynamic reform leader and the first woman to serve as Mayor of Aurukun, from 1983 to 1985 and 1991 to 1994.
“I have this passion and drive to be a voice for my people because my mother always told me that you must use your voice to help those who cannot speak up,” Mayor Tamwoy told the Koori Mail…