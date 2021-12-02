NAIDOC person of the year Keri Tamwoy, the Mayor of Aurukun, always finds inspiration in the words of her mother. Keri’s late mother Alison Woolla was a dynamic reform leader and the first woman to serve as Mayor of Aurukun, from 1983 to 1985 and 1991 to 1994.

“I have this passion and drive to be a voice for my people because my mother always told me that you must use your voice to help those who cannot speak up,” Mayor Tamwoy told the Koori Mail…