Torres Strait Islander communities came together on June 3 on Weiben (Thursday Island) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mabo High Court decision.

The gathering was rich with traditional songs and dancing, and included a march in the morning followed by a re-enactment of the court case.

On 3 June 1992 the High Court of Australia recognised that a group of Torres Strait Islanders, led by Eddie Mabo, held ownership of Mer (Murray Island).

In acknowledging the traditional rights of the Meriam people to their land, the court also held that native title existed for all Indigenous people.

This landmark decision gave rise to important native title legislation the following year and rendered terra nullius a legal fiction…