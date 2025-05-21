New SBS doco series delivers a dose of hope

OUR Medicine, the powerful new documentary series from NITV that shines a light on First Nations professionals working on the overstretched frontline of the Australian health system, hits the ground running.

At the opening of episode one, viewers meet Ngadjonji emergency doctor Tatum Bond at Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service as she tends to an Indigenous man with a vicious machete wound to his upper arm.

Read more about the series Our Medicine, premiering Thursday, May 29 at 7.30pm on NITV and SBS, with weekly double episodes.