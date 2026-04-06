NEW edition out on Wednesday

NT: For the first time since the early 1990s, tweaks have been made to the 99-year lease for Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. Anangu Traditional Owners have agreed to a lease variation with the federal government that will double their national park revenue share and ensure more jobs for their people.



NT: Nearly a year after a young disabled Aboriginal man’s death, an external police review of the use of force by officers who held him down has been completed.



NSW: Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) has lodged applications with the federal government. It is trying to protect Aboriginal heritage on sites at West Culburra and East Crescent that are slated for housing developments on Jerrinja Country on the NSW South Coast.



VIC: Eleven police officers called to give evidence into the death of an Aboriginal man in custody have sought certificates to protect themselves from self-incrimination.



TAS: A magistrates court is considering whether to grant an application from First Nations woman, Ruth Langford / Tipruthanna, for evidence to be heard on culturally-significant land.



TAS: Newly discovered rock art raises the possibility Tasmanian tigers and devils may have survived longer in northern Australia than previously thought.





