TWELVE Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander coaches have graduated from the Australian Olympic Indigenous Coaching Scholarship (AOICS) program.

The AOICS program is a high-level professional development, education and formal training to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Olympic sport coaches.

The recent graduation ceremony marks the completion of all required program elements.

Hailing from the Northern Territory, Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales, the program graduates include Dawn Maizie Baira, Travis Carroll, Shana Casimiro and Keegan Popowski (hockey), Simone Carré…