Noongar culture on display in Croatia

SHOWCASING Western Australian and Noongar culture on a global stage, The Phil Walleystack Indigenous Arts Foundation has just returned from a global gig in Croatia as part of the 3rd International Folklore Festival Split.

In a performance titled ‘Kaya Croatia’, it was the first time Australia has been represented at the festival and the first time Noongar culture has been promoted in Croatia.

Well received by the Europeans, the Croatian Government rolled out the red carpet for the crew and projected the Australian and Aboriginal Flags onto the City’s water fountain in Zagreb.

The group, made up of five Western Australian…