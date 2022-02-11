Thousands gathered in central Sydney waving flags and carrying placards calling for justice for Aboriginal deaths in custody as part of nationwide Invasion Day protests.

Led by Aboriginal activists, the mostly masked crowd boisterously shouted “Always was, always will be Aboriginal land” as they marched from Town Hall to Victoria Park.

“We feel proud today yet sad in knowing why we have to stand here. Why do we have to promote our invasion to make sure Australia sees us?” said master of ceremonies Elizabeth Jarrett, a Dunghutti- Bundjalung activist…