NT stolen-wages case settled

THE Federal Government will pay up to $202 million compensation to thousands of Indigenous workers whose wages were stolen while working in the Northern Territory last century.

The payout is part of the settlement of a class action on behalf of workers and their families who were subject to Commonwealth wage control legislation between 1933 to 1971.

The Western Australian government settled a similar case last year for stolen wages in that state, agreeing to pay out $165 million while an action against the Queensland government…