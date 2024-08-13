Click to View Our Current Job and General Web Ads

Orange the new Blak for Hinkley

MIKAYLA Hinkley’s return to Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers bolsters the franchises batting stocks ahead of Weber WBBL|10.

The dynamic middle-order bat, one of a handful of Aboriginal women in top-level cricket, has signed on for the next two seasons.

This will be her second stint in orange, following her five appearances for the club in WBBL|03.

The 25-year-old is a known commodity in the WBBL, having played 64 matches during stints with the Scorchers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney…