Orange the new Blak for Hinkley

MIKAYLA Hinkley’s return to Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers bolsters the franchises batting stocks ahead of Weber WBBL|10.

The dynamic middle-order bat, one of a handful of Aboriginal women in top-level cricket, has signed on for the next two seasons.

This will be her second stint in orange, following her five appearances for the club in WBBL|03.

The 25-year-old is a known commodity in the WBBL, having played 64 matches during stints with the Scorchers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney…