Our Queens of the World Game

THEY are the current standard- bearers of international football and in an Olympic year, Aboriginal women Jada Whyman, Kyah Simon and Lydia Williams will be vying to represent their people, communities, Country and country on the world stage in the Paris Games.

The deadly trio recently played out a full A-League Women season and a series of post-season internationals and friendlies against visiting teams; one of those against English Women’s Super League team Arsenal, the ‘Gunners’.

That game was one part of a double- header during Global Football Week Melbourne…