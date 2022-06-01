Last month’s federal election had the highest number of First Nations candidates and now, with the results almost finalised, the Parliament will have 10 Aboriginal members across both houses.

NSW Aboriginal Land Council chair Danny Chapman said the election results were cause for hope.

“Our people want change. This is evident with the large number of First Nations candidates at this election,” he said.

“We congratulate all First Nations peoples who ran in the election and those who have been elected to the new Parliament.”

Incoming Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said the increased number of Aboriginal parliamentarians was wonderful to see.

“It makes an enormous difference,” she said…