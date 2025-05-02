Palawa Elder refuses to recognise jurisdiction

A FORTNIGHT ago Palawa Elder Uncle Jim Everett puralia meenamatta entered the Hobart Magistrates Court to tell them they have no jurisdiction over him as an Aboriginal man protecting his Country.

He entered the day a charge of trespass against him was to be heard. It stems from his arrest in a logging coupe at Bradys Lake on his 82nd birthday in October last year.

Everett described the peaceful protest against clear felling of native forests and his arrest as a present to the forests.

