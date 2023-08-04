PROMINENT Indigenous leader Noel Pearson has issued a call to arms for supporters of the Voice, saying more work needs to be done, with the referendum’s success in doubt.

Support for constitutionally enshrining an Indigenous advisory body has been tracking downwards according to numerous polls.

Mr Pearson said the ‘yes’ campaign had its work cut out but “the inertia is no, the momentum is yes”.

“The ‘yes’ campaign has got to get out, it’s not going to fall into our laps,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“We need to be at the railway stations, we need to be at the town halls, we need to be meeting people in the malls and we need to be appealing to the better angels of the Australian nature.”

Former Liberal MP Warren Mundine, who is campaigning against the Voice, said it would be hard for the ‘yes’ campaign to shift the momentum, with polling showing Australians are against enshrining it in the constitution.

Mr Mundine said while the public wanted practical outcomes, the government was failing to make the case for how a Voice would deliver change on the ground.

He said education and economic participation, such as starting a business and getting a job, were key to closing the…