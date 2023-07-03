THE ‘yes’ vote to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to parliament in the Constitution continues to lead those who say they’ll vote ‘no’, though support has ebbed in recent months, the prime minister says.

Anthony Albanese made the call as new polling showed the ‘yes’ vote has fallen to 46 per cent, from 51 per cent in February, ahead of a national referendum to be held later this year.

The ‘no’ vote has risen to 43 per cent, from 36 per cent four months ago, with about 11 per cent of voters undecided, the JWS Research poll published last Friday found.

JWS pointed to a significant increase in the ‘no’ vote among voters aged 35 years or over and among those living in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

“There’s a different poll every day,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney on Saturday.

“Every poll, including the one that was mentioned today, of course, has the ‘yes’ vote higher than the ‘no’ vote.

“Australians will make up their own minds and I encourage Australians to have a look at the wording that’s put forward, and to talk with First Nations people as well.”

The referendum on the Voice is due to be…