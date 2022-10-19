AN ambulance crew was pelted with rocks and injured in a remote Northern Territory community after police used them as a decoy to evacuate an officer who had shot dead an Indigenous teenager, an inquest has been told.

Nurse Lorraine Walcott and another health worker were called to Yuendumu, north-west of Alice Springs, after Constable Zachary Rolfe shot Kumanjayi Walker, 19, three times during a bungled arrest on November 9, 2019.

An Alice Springs inquest into Mr Walker’s death last week heard that the pair arrived from the neighbouring community of Yuelamu, about 70km away, too late to help the Warlpiri man and were instead used by police to trick Yuendumu residents into believing their countryman was still alive.

The ruse involved the nurses driving their ambulance to the local airstrip in a convoy with police, Ms Walcott, a veteran nurse with more than 40 years experience, told the coroner.

But they weren’t transporting Mr Walker to the Royal Flying Doctors plane that had landed because Mr Walker was already dead.

Police were instead evacuating Constable Rolfe and collecting tactical response group officers, called in as back-up amid a worsening security situation…