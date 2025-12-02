Leilani Mitchell – 25 First Nations ICONS in ’25 

BY PETER ARGENT

She might be considered diminutive in stature standing just 165cm (5’5”) tall, but basketballer Leilani Mitchell is a power-packed point guard. One of seven children – and the only daughter – of an Indigenous mother and American father, Mitchell was raised in the United States, where her love of basketball was kindled and developed into a superb playmaker at the pivotal point guard position. Mitchell has been a regular member of the Opals since 2014 when the team won bronze at the 2014 World Championships and has played at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and 2020 (actually held in 2021) Games in Tokyo.