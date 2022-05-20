The NSW Government has launched a new Aboriginal Ranger Program designed to enhance Aboriginal peoples’ connection to country and provide meaningful career pathways.

Delivered across the Riverina, Murray, Central and North West, the program will see 22 new Aboriginal staff recruited, including 16 trainee rangers for local towns.

The rangers will work on key parts of the Local Land Services operation, including assisting landholders with livestock health, pests and weeds, biosecurity matters, native vegetation, and managing travelling stock routes.

Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the $5.95 million program would create genuine employment and training opportunities for Aboriginal people and communities across NSW.

“This is an exciting new initiative that will not only develop skills and experience for those involved but also increase the inclusion of traditional land management practices in on- ground projects and programs across the state…