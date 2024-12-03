Rangers intervene to help save the wiliji

TWO-WAY science was the name of the game when Aboriginal Rangers and World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia worked together to save the rare Western Australian wiliji after catastrophic bush fires destroyed their Kimberley Ranges habitats.

It’s believed the endangered wiliji, a distinct subspecies of black-footed rock-wallaby, exists in only three locations – the Grant, Edgar and Erskine Ranges – in the West Kimberley region and Indigenous rangers supplied supplementary food to help one of Australia’s rarest animals survive…