Record marks three years of ceremony

A FLASH mob of didgeridoo and clapstick players has set a new world record for the largest ensemble of clapsticks as Indigenous custodians celebrated three years of reoccupation of their homelands.

The record was broken in Brisbane on Sunday September 1, when 221 people gathered in King George Square playing clapsticks joined by 173 people playing the didgeridoo simultaneously.

While the didgeridoo record wasn’t broken, organiser and didgeridoo player Gurridyula Gaba Wunggu said it means there…