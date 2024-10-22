Redfern All Blacks: the Queens of the Koori Knockout

REDFERN All Blacks’ 22-4 win over Bourke Warriors in the final of the women’s division at the 2024 Koori Knockout was built on the back of basics, according to coach Shane Phillips.

But the long-time coach and KO stalwart first had to calm his troops before guiding them toward the 2024 NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival title at Bathurst.

RAB scored four tries to one in the final, and converted three of those tries, to run out worthy winners.

“I’ve been an assistant coach to the men’s teams, and we’ve had a big season (in Sydney), which we didn’t win but we played at a high level, so we came here, we’re keeping…