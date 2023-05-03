ANZAC mourners were confronted this year with a statue of Lachlan Macquarie in Windsor’s McQuade Park doused in red paint and handprints with the phrases ‘here stands a mass murderer who ordered the genocide’ and ‘no pride in genocide’.

I can’t argue with the sentiment, Macquarie as Governor of NSW was responsible for the mass murder of our people… I get it was ANZAC Day and that’s the whole point of the protest but you don’t win any allies with such strategy.

The only people who would feel any sense of accomplishment are the protestors, and not because they are winning people over towards their view or building reconciliation, it’s the exact opposite.

As I wrote last issue – extremists are only interested in ripping relationships apart they have no want in bringing people together or heal our tragic past nor build towards an inclusive future.

Every year I see more and more of our Mob on social media posting memorials to loved ones who served Australia in WWI, WWII and service women and men from other wars.

This means for many of our people, the want to be accepted within greater Australian society and respecting those who fought for this country is…