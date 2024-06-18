Remembering the Myall Creek massacre

HUNDREDS of people have gathered to remember the day Aboriginal people were massacred by stockmen in NSW 186 years ago.

Every June hundreds of people gather in northern NSW to remember the massacre of Aboriginal people at the hands of non-Indigenous settlers.

On June 10, 1838, a group of 11 convicts and ex-convict stockmen rode onto Myall Creek station, killing 28 Aboriginal men women and children.

Seven of the perpetrators were trialled, convicted and executed in a national first.

“It marked the first time in our country’s history where white people were brought to justice…