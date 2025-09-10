Retirement out of the question for ‘silver fox’

AN Aboriginal man in Tasmania is taking advantage of his signature ‘silver fox’ looks, as he struts it up on the catwalk and in advertising campaigns.

Danny Saunders, 65, resides in Launceston in northern Tasmania, but is originally from Queensland.

He is a Registered member of the Wardingarri Corporation and Native Holder of the Iman Nation of the Upper Dawson Valley Carnarvon Gorge region Queensland. He grew up on the Atherton Tablelands in far north Queensland, going to school in Ravenshoe and Mareeba, and moved to Tasmania in the 1980s.

Koori Mail editor Todd Jigarru Condie spoke with the ‘silver fox’ about his path to a new career later in life.