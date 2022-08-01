Murujuga, also known as the Burrup Peninsula in Western Australia, is the site of the oldest, largest collection of Aboriginal rock art in the world.

But it may not be long before these ancient petroglyphs are completely destroyed.

And while Murujuga has been nominated for a UNESCO world heritage listing, the site is also home to Australia’s largest fossil fuel project, Woodside Energy’s Burrup Hub – the latest addition of the massive Scarborough gas project.

Murujuga is a deeply sacred place and holds priceless cultural treasure but the sacred songlines and stories contained in its carvings are being damaged by emissions from the Burrup Hub and face total destruction within decades.

And to make things worse, the newly proposed Perdaman fertiliser plant at Murujuga could destroy multiple sacred rock art sites.

On July 21, the Federal government intervened and is considering a temporary pause on the Perdaman urea plant.