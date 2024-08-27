Rubbish boat’s journey to highlight plastic pollution

A WHOLE heap of plastic ‘rubbish’ was recently welcomed to the shores of Truwuna/Cape Barren Island.

It didn’t wash in on the tide.

Instead it came in the form of Heart, a boat built by Samual McLennan entirely from materials salvaged from the marine environment, with the exception of some silicon used to patch a buoy.

Despite a proud boat building history on Truwana, locals checking out Heart commented they couldn’t build one like it as there are no fish farms close by littering the oceans – and that’s the way want to keep it.

Truwuna, off the north east of…