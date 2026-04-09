One step closer to hearing on Country

By Jillian Mundy

A magistrates court is considering whether to grant an application from First Nations woman, Ruth Langford/ Tipruthanna for evidence to be heard on culturally significant land.

Approval for a court sitting on Country would be a monumental step towards justice for Aboriginal people, says Langford who is facing trespass charges.

The Tasmanian-born Yorta Yorta / Dja Dja Wurrung woman, who is self-representing, is accused of two counts of trespass and one of failing to comply with a request from an authorised officer. They stem from peaceful action protesting clear-felling of native forests in Lutruwita/Tasmania on January 21 and April 3 last year.

Langford has maintained she was acting within her cultural obligation.