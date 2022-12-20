A SECRET report on raising the age of criminal responsibility will be publicly released after a meeting between Australia’s attorneys general.

Federal Attorney General Mark Dreyfus met his state and territory counterparts to discuss Australia’s justice system, including reforms about the age of criminal responsibility.

In a communique released after the meeting, the leaders agreed to release a draft report on the age of criminal responsibility, which was prepared for the Council of Attorneys General.

“The 2020 Draft Report gave detailed consideration to the existing legal and policy framework and the reforms that could be considered to raise the age of criminal responsibility,” it read.

“The working group identified the need for further work to occur regarding the need for adequate supports and services for children who exhibit offending behaviour.”

Since November last year, state attorneys general have supported a proposal to increase the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12, the statement said.

The Northern Territory recently lifted its age of criminal responsibility to 12.

