Marathon man Andrew ‘Googz’ Thorpe has done it again, this time with a truly inspirational effort.

Gunai Gunditjmara man Thorpe recently completed a 777 – seven marathons in seven states in seven days to raise awareness, and much- needed funds, for Bravehearts which works toward the prevention of child sexual assault and exploitation.

Thorpe, a graduate of the Indigenous Marathon Project, clocked almost 300km across the seven days with limited recovery time, pushing

through cramps, extreme soreness and mental fatigue.

His final effort saw him joined by Gurindji man Ethan Mulholland in the Gold Coast Marathon.

Earlier this year, Thorpe ran 100km to raise mental health awareness and funds for Dardi Munwurro’s community program…