Shante makes rugby league tour to England and France

A Bundjalung/Yaegl woman has been selected to represent the Junior Girls Rugby League team to tour England/France in October 2025.

Shante Roberts plays for Marist Brothers Junior Rugby League Club and has represented Lismore on local and regional levels. She was selected to play in the North Coast team through a school competition and is very committed to her sports. Her proud father, Clifford, said Shante had a passion for sport.

“This is a huge achievement and a great opportunity for Shante to showcase her skills and knowledge on an international stage alongside her teammates,” Clifford said.