Sharing ancient culture

JORDAN Nye readily admits it is a big job. He is on a mission to share his people’s ancient culture with Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike.

Mr Nye is on his own cultural journey but educating as many people as possible along the way has become his purpose in life.

He believes the timing is right. He pointed to the 1967 referendum when Aboriginal people were included in the Australian constitution.

“That wasn’t a long time ago but now there are big shifts coming and it is time for us as a nation to embrace and share…