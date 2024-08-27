Shelley Ware: Films aim to create better pathways

DURING the Melbourne International film festival this August I was privileged to see our people’s and some dear friend’s voices shared, lifted and celebrated across the big screen at ACMI.

The first film Like my Brother and then Voice are two very different films but both, highlighting young First Nations people’s voices and lived experiences, have merit and are important to listen to.

Like my Brother is a coming-of-age story that follows four Tiwi Island AFLW players Rina, Freda, Juliana and Jess for five years as they openly share their…