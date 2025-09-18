A REMARKABLE collection of films by First Nations filmmakers will light up the river screen at Huskisson Pictures on the NSW South Coast this weekend. Films screening at the Second Annual Shoalhaven First Nations Film Festival explore themes that celebrate the achievements of First Nations People while recognising there is still a long way to go to achieve rightful justice and equality.



Showing this weekend only, the 2nd Annual Shoalhaven First Nations Film Festival opens at Huskisson Pictures, Huskisson, NSW, from 12:30 pm on Saturday, 13 September.



For information and bookings, please visit sfnff.wordpress.com