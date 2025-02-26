Sissy urges women to Take Back the Track

TAKE Back the Track founder Sissy Austin thought she’d feel sad on the anniversary of the viscous and unprovoked attacked on her while out running near her Ballarat home in February 2023.

But it was nothing like that.

“I felt like a warrior,” she told Koori Mail. “When I reflect on the loneliness I felt after being attacked, the journey to arrive here has reminded me that in fact I was never alone.

“There is a growing movement of women and gender diverse runners saying enough…