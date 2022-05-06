THE young people of Numbulwar in the NT have been rewarded for their good school attendance with a series of skateboarding workshops.

The workshops were held each afternoon from 3:30pm at the basketball court.

The idea for the workshop was developed after the local council received a donation of 200 secondhand skateboards including helmets and safety pad packs, from Murray Turner of Lindsell Hoists in Melbourne, Victoria.

Mr Turner has a strong connection with Numbulwar after visiting the community 20 years ago through a family connection. He spent time working with elders to support community needs and education.

“After visiting Numbulwar, my wife and I set up the Long Journey Partnership where we encourage kids to go to school every day and if they do, they get to come to Melbourne for two weeks,” Mr Turner said.

“They live with us in our home with an elder and teachers and get involved in the local school and they love it.

“We have also taken fifteen kids from the St John Ambulance Cadets in Melbourne to teach first aid to kids in Numbulwar, and they learnt about bush medicine.

“That to me, is what it’s all about, kids teaching kids,” said Mr Turner.