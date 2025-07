TSI: THE John Moriarty Football (JMF) has been recognised at the Australian, Sport, Recreation and Play Innovation Awards, taking out the Overall Winner as well as the Inclusion Program/Initiative of the Year. Using football (soccer) to support health and education outcomes for Indigenous children, John Moriarty Football (JMF) is delivered in remote and regional communities to more than 5,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people.