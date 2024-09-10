Souths star plans to play with Biripi Countrymen

ONE of rugby league’s biggest names has confirmed his availability for Aboriginal sport’s main event that gets underway in less than a month.

Latrell Mitchell last week announced he will pull together a team to represent his people, and birthplace, Taree, at the 52nd NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival.

The Koori Knockout this year will be played at Bathurst, Country for Wiradjuri, in the Central Tablelands of NSW, and home of motorsport’s Bathurst 1000.

Bathurst was chosen as host by the winners of last year’s Koori Knockout, Walgett…