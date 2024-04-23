Springs of discontent flow through the town of Alice

WALKING through Todd Street Mall in Mparntwe/Alice Springs at 9.30am on a Monday, it’s hard to believe the tired-looking shopping strip was once a bustling tourist mecca.

But these days, most of the shutters on the shops are down, the mall is all but deserted, broken glass is scattered along footpaths, and there’s a high level of security and police presence roaming the streets. And that’s just during the daytime.

When approached by the Koori Mail, an Arrernte woman in the mall who asked to be referred to as ‘Ms Arrernte’, said what’s happening in Mparntwe recently – in terms of the negative portrayal of Aboriginal people there by certain media organisations…