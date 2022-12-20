ORGANISERS of a unique event celebrating Christmas would like to hear from a young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander family who want to play the role of baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

The Stable At Riverway promotes goodwill and happiness for people of all ages. This year is the production’s 21styear. It will be held in Townsville from December 18-22 and is free to see.

Organisers are keen to have an Indigenous family with a mum, dad and young baby to be one of the families who will take different shifts playing Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus characters.

Thousands of Indigenous people and families from around North Queensland have attended previous events and this this year will be no exception.

At the production’s launch earlier this month…