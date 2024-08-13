Stars of song celebrated at annual music awards

RECOGNITION and celebration were the big words at this year’s 20th Anniversary National Indigenous Music Awards as a packed Darwin Amphitheater showed their love for BARKAA.

The rapper won awards for both Best Video and the big one – Artist Of The Year.

“I love youse, and you know what else I love? I love being a blackfella,” BARKAA told the adoring crowd last Saturday night.

“I want to thank my babies back at home, thank my mum, thank my family, thank everybody on my team and thank you out there,” she said.

“I couldn’t do this without all the little black sisters, all my tiddas, all my brothers, all the aunties, all the uncles and all my…