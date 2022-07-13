Retired tennis player Ash Barty has been named person of the year at the 2022 NAIDOC Awards.

Barty, a proud Ngaragu woman, was the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley to hold the No 1 ranking in tennis.

She announced her retirement from the sport in March this year, having come off winning the Australian Open women’s singles title.

The Person of the Year award recognises individuals who have demonstrated excellence in making a contribution to their community.

Held in Narrm (Melbourne) in front of 1400 guests, the gala National NAIDOC Week Awards is the premier event hosted by the National NAIDOC Committee.

Popular actor Uncle Jack Charles was named Male Elder of the Year…