State memorial planned for Yolŋu leader

A STATE memorial service is being planned to honour the life of esteemed Yolŋu leader Rev Dr D. Gondarra.

As a respected lawman of the Dhurili clan of north-east Arnhem Land and a key Aboriginal leader over decades, Dr Gondarra was a highly effective advocate for his Yolŋu culture and language.

His good friend, Mr Yingiya Guyula, announced Dr Gondarra’s death in the Northern Territory parliament on June 20. Dr Gondarra died surrounded by family on June 18.

Dr Gondarra’s eldest daughter, Biritjalawuy Gondarra, described her father as “a battler” who took his fight for justice to some of the highest offices in the world, including the United Nations.

“He’s done so much for his people for the last 50 years, to gain justice and freedom in Australia,” Ms Gondarra said.