“Not many people know that 70% of Australia is legally First Nation. We all know that the High Court Mabo decision ended the notion of ‘terra nullius’, land belonging to no one, so that First Nations own all of the Australian land mass and adjacent lands. Under the occupying colonial regime, however, acceptance of this fact is a hard-fought struggle, still in process,” Ghillar Michael Anderson, 1972 Canberra Tent Embassy founder, explains, pages 22-23.