Still grieving: reflecting on the Voice referendum

GRIEF and hurt are still being felt in First Nations communities one year on from the 2023 Voice referendum but many are still fighting for change.

Bridget Cama remembers the anticipation she felt as Australians went to the polls to decide whether an Indigenous Voice to Parliament should be enshrined in the constitution.

As the results rolled in she knew there was a possibility the proposal wouldn’t succeed but held onto hope until the end of the night.

It was a blow for her and many other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people when 60 per cent of the votes said ‘no’.

“We felt in that moment the country didn’t want to include us and we felt rejected,” the accomplished Wiradjuri…