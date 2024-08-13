Story of Country at the heart of art award win

WHEN Noli Rictor found out he had won the $100,000 main prize at the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA), he already knew how he was going to spend the prize money.

“I’m going to buy a new car,” Noli said.

“With the car I can go hunting further out on Country for the Red Kangaroo to help feed my family and community who are relying on the community store for food.

“But the car will also be useful for cultural practices like fishing and hunting on Country – and getting to and from Sorry Business,” he said.

“My partner is very sick at the moment…