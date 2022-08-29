This week more than fifty First Nations women arrive back in their communities – the fire in their belly reignited, possessing a deeper understanding of the Australian political system and with an expanded network of motivated change makers.

They are the participants of Oxfam Australia’s 2022 Straight Talk National Summit.

Held on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country (Canberra), the program amplifies voices of First Nations women, realises their right to self-determination and ensures a seat at the table on decisions directly affecting their lives and communities.

The woman ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s bought a wealth and diversity of life experience and passion with them – and left with more.

They met with politicians, participated in a Senate committee role play and a mock election, visited private and public areas of Parliament House and learnt about and reflected on First Nations and women’s participation in democracy.

They heard from Karen Diver, who was US President Barack Obama’s special assistant for Native American Affairs…