A program of free events to celebrate Sydney WorldPride continues at the First Nations gathering space – Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts) – at the Carriageworks multi-art space in Eveleigh, Sydney.

Ben Graetz, Festival Creative Director for Sydney WorldPride said it’s so important that we celebrate the creativity and brilliance of not only the oldest living culture on the planet, but the oldest LGBTQIA+ culture as well.

“Marri Madung Butbut is a place where everyone is welcome to experience the rainbow heart of the oldest surviving culture on the planet,” Mr Graetz said.