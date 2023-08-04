PREPARE to have your senses ignited as the sensational Mitch Tambo takes centre- stage with his deadly new collaboration, Walanbaa Yulu-Gi Burn The Floor.

The scorching show fuses Tambo’s love of his Gamilaraay culture with Australian ballroom dance company Burn the Floor leaving audiences spellbound.

Tambo, the captivating singer- songwriter, actor, performer, and presenter who gained international acclaim with his breathtaking rendition of John Farnham’s You’re the Voice is ready to conquer the stage alongside a cast of other amazing performers in a blaze of mesmerising performances along the entire east coast of the continent.

“I’m just a brother out here trying to make some way in this big beautiful wide crazy world,” Tambo told the Koori Mail.

“And I’m just really pumped and ready to hit the road with Burn the Floor, who are just such an incredible dance company – and to bring our culture into it.”

“Walanbaa Yulu-Gi is going to be just so deadly and will really showcase to the world…