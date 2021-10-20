ELECTRIC Fields, Antara singers and Tjarutja Dance Theatre Collective provided a stunning live- streamed opening for Tarnanthi last week.

Tarnanthi, the Art Gallery of South Australia’s festival of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, will feature the work of more than 1400 artists in exhibitions and events at AGSA and venues across South Australia.

Senior Kaurna man Mickey Kumatpi O’Brien said that the festival is an opportunity for everyone to experience the wonders of culture…