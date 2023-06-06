OLYMPIC boxer and former AIS scholarship holder Brad Hore has produced a piece of art which will form a key part of the Australian Sports Commission’s identity.

Titled Kinship, Hore, a Dunghutti man, spent time at the AIS Campus in Canberra to identify key themes for the piece before travelling to Thursday Island to learn from Torres Strait Islander Elders to ensure the artwork represents all Indigenous peoples.

Hore says his piece tells the story of the ASC’s vision that sport has a place for everyone and delivers results that make Australia proud.

“In the middle we have a meeting place for junior athletes with footsteps reaching out to both women in sport and men as well,” Hore said.

“The Torres Strait Islander art represents the current which is the athletes coming in and out and the handprint represents the identity for any athlete that’s coming in (to the system).”

The artwork reflects how the ASC leads, supports and provides opportunities for all communities to be involved in sport while also growing elite success and inspiring future generations.

The ASC’s focus on developing pathways, celebrating diversity and achieving…